New Mexico reports over 200 new cases of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 209 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state along with an additional 19 deaths related to the virus.

The health agency’s data shows Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County lead the state in new infections. The counties include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County reported 37 new cases and is listed where four of the 19 deaths were reported. All four who succumbed to complications from the virus were men. Three were in their 70s and one was in his 80s.

The health department says the state has recorded 187,238 cases and 3,830 residents have died because of the virus. As of Tuesday, 158,616 individuals recovered from coronavirus infections.