New Mexico reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases and five more individuals have succumbed to complications due to the virus.

New Mexico’s leading health agency recorded the most new cases in Bernalillo and Doña Ana Counties, which include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County recorded 23 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday. Two men in their 50s who succumbed to complications had been hospitalized.

There are 99 individuals in hospitals with COVID-19 infections and 173,701 people have recovered after testing positive with the virus.

