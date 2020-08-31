New Mexico reports 2 additional COVID-related deaths in Doña Ana County; 8 new cases on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported nine additional COVID-related deaths on Monday, with two of those in Doña Ana County.

The two deaths in Doña Ana included:

A female in her 40s.

A female in her 60s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths in New Mexico is now 779, and 43 in Doña Ana County.

The health department reported 73 additional cases throughout the state, with 8 new cases being reported in Doña Ana County. That brings the total number of cases in Doña Ana County to 2,827 cases.

As of Monday, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. The hospitalized individuals may include people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state, but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

It does not include New Mexico residents who are under treatment in El Paso.