New Mexico reports 17 new virus cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County had 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported.

The state reported 154 additional cases statewide, bringing the total number of cases to 27,350.

Five additional virus-related deaths were reported. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 841.

As of today, there are 72 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are now 15,256 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

For a detailed look at New Mexico’s and Doña Ana County’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

