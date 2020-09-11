New Mexico reports 17 new COVID cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported 161 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Doña Ana County accounted for 17 of those cases.

There were three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 reported by the State. All three had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths is now 816.

The health department reported that there are 80 individuals hospitalized, including those who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Thursday, there are 14,120 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.