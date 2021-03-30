New Mexico reports 148 more COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 148 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday.

The health agency found Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties reported the most new cases of the virus. The counties include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

State officials say a woman in her 50s and a man in his 90s in Doña Ana County succumbed to complications from the virus.

Data provided by the health agency shows 173,569 individuals recovered after becoming infected with the virus. There are 110 individuals hospitalized with infections as of Tuesday.

Also, the state has seen a total 3,932 deaths due to complications from the virus.