New Mexico reports 126 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 3,811.

Most of the new cases were identified in the counties of Bernalillo and Doña Ana, which include the two largest cities in the state, Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County recorded 23 new cases on Monday, according to the Health Department. Three new cases were reported in Lincoln County and two new cases were reported in Otero County.

The Health Department says the state has now seen 187,040 COVID-19 cases, with 157,504 of those individuals having recovered.

As of Monday, there are 136 individuals hospitalized with complications from the virus. The health agency says 3,811 people have died due to complications from the virus.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

