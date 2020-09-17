New Mexico reports 1 additional COVID-19 death in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported two additional deaths, including one in Doña Ana County, on Wednesday.

The patient was a male in his 60s who was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 832.

The health department also reported 9 new cases in Doña Ana County, and 119 new cases statewide.

New Mexico has now had a total of 27,041 COVID-19 cases; Doña Ana County has now had 3,047 cases.

As of today, there are 59 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 14,842 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

For a detailed look at New Mexico’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.