New Mexico records 237 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 237 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths on Monday.

Bernalillo (79 new cases) and Doña Ana counties (48 new cases) continue to see the highest number of new cases throughout the state, according to the state’s daily report. Bernalillo County includes the city of Albuquerque and Doña Ana County includes the city of Las Cruces, the two largest cities in the state.

There were 10 new cases in Otero County, one new case in Lincoln County and Luna County announced four new cases.

As of Monday, 134,105 New Mexico residents have recovered from the virus.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe says there are 14 active cases and two are in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

In Doña Ana County, four people succumbed to the illness. Two men were in their 70s and a woman in her 80s. Another woman was in her 90s.

The state has recorded 3,645 deaths due to complications from the novel coronavirus. A news release says 247 people are hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.