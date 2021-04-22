New Mexico records 228 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced 228 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state including an additional three deaths.

Most cases are reported out of Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque. Doña Ana County recorded 19 cases and Otero recorded seven.

On Wednesday, the state announced Otero County had improved in infection rates and was deemed a “green” level for commercial purposes. Doña Ana County continues with a “yellow” designation where limitations on restaurants and other businesses continue. Bars and clubs continue to be closed.

State data shows 177,428 people have recovered form their infections.

A man in his 90s from Doña Ana County succumbed to complications from an infection from the virus. In total, the state has recorded a total 195,990 cases and 4,023 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The state says there are 120 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with coronavirus infections.