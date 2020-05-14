New Mexico receives more than $77 million to help battle COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico will receive more than $77 million for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Senators Tom Udall, Martin Heinrich, along with U.S. Representatives Ben Ray Luján, Deb Haaland, and Xochitl Torres made the announcement on Thursday.

“This $77 million in funding will support the New Mexico Department of Health’s efforts to make free testing available and ensure tracing is data-driven. I remain committed to working closely with our local officials to ensure this relief reaches central and southern New Mexico,” said U.S. Representative Xochitl Torres Small.

Officials said the funds are from the $25 billion for national testing and contact tracing, funding for national health care providers and hospitals and small business relief package that Congress passed in April.

“We cannot rebuild our economy or return to normal life safely without drastically expanded testing and contact tracing across the country,” said U.S. Senator Tom Udall. “Thanks to our state leadership, New Mexico has been out in front on testing, and I was proud to fight alongside Senate Democrats and the New Mexico delegation to secure the national resources we need to bolster our state’s public health capabilities to operate at the needed capacity.

The $77,283,762 in funding will arrive in the state as the New Mexico Department of Health is expanding testing statewide and free of charge for New Mexicans with 64 testing sites in each of the state’s 33 counties.

Significantly expanded testing to identify positive cases and tracing those individuals’ contacts so that they can self-isolate is essential to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and enabling safe and sustainable reopening of the economy and social activities, officials said.

“Until we have developed proven treatments and a vaccine, scaling up a comprehensive and coordinated nationwide testing infrastructure is the only way for us to give Americans peace of mind and assurance that it is actually safe to reopen the country,” said U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich.