New Mexico Primary Election Results

SANTA FE (KTSM) — – Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the State of New Mexico. Results are slowly rolling in and will be updated as they arrive.
President of the United States – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|ELIZABETH WARREN
|4,082
|6.38%
|TULSI GABBARD
|594
|0.93%
|JOSEPH R BIDEN
|48,515
|75.81%
|DEVAL PATRICK
|195
|0.30%
|BERNIE SANDERS
|8,432
|13.18%
|ANDREW YANG
|906
|1.42%
|UNCOMMITTED DELEGATE / DELEGADO NO COMPROMETIDO
|1,271
|1.99%
|Total Votes
|63,995
President of the United States – Republican
Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|DONALD J TRUMP
|33,853
|88.86%
|UNCOMMITTED DELEGATE / DELEGADO NO COMPROMETIDO
|4,245
|11.14%
|Total Votes
|38,098
United States Senator – Republican
Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|ELISA MARIA MARTINEZ
|8,391
|21.57%
|MARK V RONCHETTI
|24,723
|63.57%
|GAVIN S CLARKSON
|5,780
|14.86%
|Total Votes
|38,894
United States Representative – DISTRICT 2 – Republican
Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|YVETTE HERRELL
|1,900
|44.53%
|CLAIRE CHASE
|1,297
|30.40%
|CHRIS MATHYS
|1,070
|25.08%
|Total Votes
|4,267
State Senator – DISTRICT 31 – Democratic
Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|JOSEPH CERVANTES
|185
|57.81%
|MELISSA ONTIVEROS
|83
|25.94%
|ARTURO E TERRAZAS
|52
|16.25%
|Total Votes
|320
State Senator – DISTRICT 35 – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|NEOMI O MARTINEZ-PARRA
|85
|65.38%
|JOHN ARTHUR SMITH
|45
|34.62%
|Total Votes
|130
State Senator – DISTRICT 36 – Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|ROGER MARTIN BAKER II
|306
|42.80%
|KIMBERLY A SKAGGS
|409
|57.20%
|Total Votes
|715
State Senator – DISTRICT 38 – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|CARRIE HAMBLEN
|190
|41.30%
|MARK KAY PAPEN
|234
|50.87%
|TRACY LYNN PERRY
|36
|7.83%
|Total Votes
|460
State Representative – DISTRICT 34 – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|BELAQUIN BILL GOMEZ
|97
|44.09%
|RAYMUNDO LARA
|123
|55.91%
|Total Votes
|220
County Clerk – Doña Ana – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|AMANDA LOPEZ ASKIN
|1,440
|77.21%
|ANDREW J OSTIC
|425
|22.79%
|Total Votes
|1,865
County Treasurer – Doña Ana – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|ERIC L RODRIGUEZ
|1,064
|55.79%
|EUGENIA (GINA) MONTOYA ORTEGA
|843
|44.21%
|Total Votes
|1,907
County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 2 – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|DIANA MURILLO-TRUJULLO
|129
|55.84%
|RAMON S GONZALEZ
|102
|44.16%
|Total Votes
|231
County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 4 – Democratic
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|IRMA SUSANA CHAPARRO
|191
|48.23%
|DEBRA ANN HATHAWAY
|146
|36.87%
|SAM BRADLEY
|59
|14.90%
|Total Votes
|231
County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 4 – Republican
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|STACIE MICHELLE DURHAM
|383
|47.93%
|RICHARD J REYNAUD
|349
|43.68%
|JESUS O OROPEZA
|67
|8.39%
|Total Votes
|799