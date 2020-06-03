New Mexico Primary Election Results

1  of  4
SANTA FE (KTSM) — – Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the State of New Mexico. Results are slowly rolling in and will be updated as they arrive.

President of the United States – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party ELIZABETH WARREN 4,0826.38%
DEM Party TULSI GABBARD 5940.93%
DEM Party JOSEPH R BIDEN 48,51575.81%
DEM Party DEVAL PATRICK 1950.30%
DEM Party BERNIE SANDERS 8,43213.18%
DEM Party ANDREW YANG 9061.42%
DEM Party UNCOMMITTED DELEGATE / DELEGADO NO COMPROMETIDO 1,2711.99%
  Total Votes63,995

President of the United States – Republican


Candidate		VotesPercent
REP Party DONALD J TRUMP 33,85388.86%
REP Party UNCOMMITTED DELEGATE / DELEGADO NO COMPROMETIDO 4,24511.14%
  Total Votes38,098

United States Senator – Republican


Candidate		VotesPercent
REP Party ELISA MARIA MARTINEZ 8,39121.57%
REP Party MARK V RONCHETTI 24,72363.57%
REP Party GAVIN S CLARKSON 5,78014.86%
  Total Votes38,894

United States Representative – DISTRICT 2 – Republican


Candidate		VotesPercent
REP Party YVETTE HERRELL 1,90044.53%
REP Party CLAIRE CHASE 1,29730.40%
REP Party CHRIS MATHYS 1,07025.08%
  Total Votes4,267

State Senator – DISTRICT 31 – Democratic


Candidate		VotesPercent
DEM Party JOSEPH CERVANTES 18557.81%
DEM Party MELISSA ONTIVEROS 8325.94%
DEM Party ARTURO E TERRAZAS 5216.25%
  Total Votes320

State Senator – DISTRICT 35 – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party NEOMI O MARTINEZ-PARRA 8565.38%
DEM Party JOHN ARTHUR SMITH 4534.62%
  Total Votes130

State Senator – DISTRICT 36 – Republican

CandidateVotesPercent
 REP Party ROGER MARTIN BAKER II30642.80%
 REP Party KIMBERLY A SKAGGS 40957.20%
  Total Votes715

State Senator – DISTRICT 38 – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party CARRIE HAMBLEN19041.30%
DEM Party MARK KAY PAPEN 23450.87%
DEM Party TRACY LYNN PERRY367.83%
  Total Votes460

State Representative – DISTRICT 34 – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party BELAQUIN BILL GOMEZ9744.09%
DEM Party RAYMUNDO LARA12355.91%
  Total Votes220

County Clerk – Doña Ana – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party AMANDA LOPEZ ASKIN1,44077.21%
DEM Party ANDREW J OSTIC42522.79%
  Total Votes1,865

County Treasurer – Doña Ana – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party ERIC L RODRIGUEZ1,06455.79%
DEM Party EUGENIA (GINA) MONTOYA ORTEGA84344.21%
  Total Votes1,907

County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 2 – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party DIANA MURILLO-TRUJULLO12955.84%
DEM Party RAMON S GONZALEZ10244.16%
  Total Votes231

County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 4 – Democratic

CandidateVotesPercent
DEM Party IRMA SUSANA CHAPARRO19148.23%
DEM Party DEBRA ANN HATHAWAY14636.87%
DEM Party SAM BRADLEY5914.90%
  Total Votes231

County Commissioner – Doña Ana -DISTRICT 4 – Republican

CandidateVotesPercent
REP Party STACIE MICHELLE DURHAM38347.93%
REP Party RICHARD J REYNAUD34943.68%
REP Party JESUS O OROPEZA678.39%
  Total Votes799

