New Mexico prepares for first phase of reopening businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urges business owners to prepare for the first phase of reopening New Mexico.

According to a release, the department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel has amended the state public health emergency order clarifying some of the steps businesses must take in order to operate.

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, all large grocery and large retail spaces (those greater than 50,000 square feet in size) and all restaurants currently operating curbside and delivery service will be required to ensure that all employees have at least cloth face coverings.

All employees must wear their face coverings in the workplace at all times when in the presence of others.

Beginning Monday, May 11, all essential businesses of any size currently operating under the public health order must also comply with the face-covering requirement.

All employers are strongly encouraged to acquire the face coverings for all employees over the next week, in preparation for a potential Phase One reopening in mid-May. Otherwise, they may not be able to operate in compliance with state requirements.

Retailers will not be required to provide face coverings for customers but are encouraged to post signage strongly encouraging customers to wear their own masks. Retailers at their own discretion may require customers to wear masks.

Other COVID-19 safety requirements are still under development, a release said.

As previously reported, the governor extended the stay-at home order to May 15, with modifications allowing some limited, additional retail and recreational opportunities.

“If New Mexicans don’t behave safely, we won’t be able to reopen more than we have. Every single one of us has to do their part,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Further reopening will depend on businesses and individuals doing their part to keep their neighbors safe in order to meet gating criteria, a release said.