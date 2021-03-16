New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

LAS CRUCES (KTSM) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie Collins and other state officials will provide an update on COVID-19 matters on Wednesday afternoon.
The webinar at 1 p.m. will provide updates and discuss the state’s approach to health equity in COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
A link to the news conference can be found on the New Mexico Human Services Department’s Facebook page. A separate stream will be provided with a Spanish interpreter on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.