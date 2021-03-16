New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LAS CRUCES (KTSM) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Tracie Collins and other state officials will provide an update on COVID-19 matters on Wednesday afternoon.

The webinar at 1 p.m. will provide updates and discuss the state’s approach to health equity in COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

A link to the news conference can be found on the New Mexico Human Services Department’s Facebook page. A separate stream will be provided with a Spanish interpreter on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local allergy expert share advice of how to treat symptoms as dusty, windy conditions pick up

Peninsula Pronghorn population at El Paso Zoo

Mustard Seed Cafe

Fort Bliss troops return from deployment

Project to begin enhancing pedestrian safety along Montana Avenue

Republican Congressional Delegation tours El Paso border; shares concerns

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link