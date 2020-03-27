New Mexico officials announce school closure extension

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state education department announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

NewMexicoKidsCAN, a local nonprofit that advocates for students issued a statement on Friday morning that says that the New Mexico Department of Education will be closing schools for the remainder of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We are dealing with an unprecedented crisis for our students and their families, one that requires all of us to do our part to ensure that the most immediate needs of our students are met,” said Executive Director of NewMexicoKidsCAN, Amanda Aragon in a press release. “Never has the leadership from our superintendents been more critical. Our students, parents, educators and school administrators are in need of immediate support and direction so that all students have access to quality learning opportunities during this closure.”

