New Mexico nears 100 deaths statewide, as Doña Ana County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Six new COVID-19 cases were added to the Doña Ana total Sunday, as the county reaches 116 positive cases. The county’s death toll remains at one.

New Mexico Department of Health Officials says 66 positive tests were returned Sunday, but say the number is representative of a partial total due to private labs being closed on the weekend. The state now registers 2,746 positive cases.

In addition to the new cases, New Mexico is also reporting six new deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 99. Three of Sunday’s deaths were patients from McKinley County, one from Sandoval County, and two from San Juan County.

The two deaths from San Juan County were residents of the Life Care Center in Farmington. To date, at least 13 patients at the Life Care Center have died as a result of COVID-19.

In total, 12 congregate living and acute care facilities in the State of New Mexico are reporting virus outbreaks.

KTSM analyzed positive COVID-19 cases against reported zip codes, discovering that at least 60 of Doña Ana County cases are in communities directly surrounding the City of El Paso — including Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Anthony, and Chaparral.

As of Sunday, 148 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. There are also 650 cases that are considered recovered.

