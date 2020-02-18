New Mexico Museum of Space History to host tour at Trinity Site for 75th anniversary

Workers carefully unload the core of the atomic bomb at the McDonald House, about three miles from Trinity Site. The core was assembled inside a clean room at the house.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The New Mexico Museum of Space History will host a motorcoach tour at Trinity Site to pay homage to the beginning of the atomic age as Trinity Site celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The 140 mile round trip from Alamogordo to Trinity Site crosses through a large area of White Sands Missile Range.

The ticket price is $85 per person or $75 for museum members.

“If you’ve never been to Trinity Site, this is the best way to travel there. On the coach, you’ll be able to relax and enjoy the trip comfortably and learn about the bomb and Trinity Site from our volunteer travel guides,” said Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll.

The tour will be hosted as part of a fundraiser for the museum’s Foundation and will include a visit from local historians who will give an in-depth talk on the bomb and its history, along with a unique insight into local history.

On July 16, 1945, the United States secretly detonated the first atomic bomb at Trinity Site in New Mexico; this year marks the 75th anniversary of the event that was destined to change the course of world history.

“It is my earnest hope and indeed the hope of all mankind that from this solemn occasion a better world shall emerge out of the blood and carnage of the past,” said Supreme Commander of the Allies, General Douglas MacArthur.

Once on-site, guests enjoy a brown bag lunch, a visit to the McDonald House, where the final bomb assembly was performed, and go on a walking tour of Trinity Site, according to a release by the museum.

To reserve your tickets or for more information, call (575) 437-2840 ext. 41132 or visit http://www.nmspacemuseum.org.