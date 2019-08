EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 74-year-old man was killed when his own tractor flipped and pinned him underneath on Sunday afternoon.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Miller died while trying to pull a pickup truck out of a muddy field. The tractor flipped and killed him.

The accident happened at about 3:01 p.m. in the 10000 block of Dona Ana Road.

Miller died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.