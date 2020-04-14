New Mexico Make-A-Wish teen uses wish to aid healthcare workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- 17-year-old Sam from Albuquerque is a Make-A-Wish New Mexico teen who decided to use his wish to help healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release, due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has had to postpone a record number of wishes.

Sam told Make-A-Wish New Mexico organizers that he wanted to use his wish to give back to healthcare workers through the distribution of #samswishkits.

According to the release, Sam’s wish kits will include items to help healthcare workers re-enter their homes following a shift, provide for personal hygiene items that can be hard to locate at the store, and gift cards to local restaurants and grocery stores.

Sam is inviting the community to get involved in his wish by donating items to #samswishkits.

The #samswishkits include:

1 package of Gloves (100 pairs.-latex free)

Washable Bag

1 Gallon of Bleach

1 Gallon of Antibacterial Soap

1 package of Disinfectant Wipes (75 ct.)

30 oz. of Hand Lotion

Removable/Washable Seat Cover

30 oz. of Hand Sanitizer

9 x 13 Aluminum Foil Trays

Laundry Detergent (90+ loads)

Headband or Ribbon with Buttons

Spray Bottle (with measurements)

Gift Cards to Restaurants/Grocery Store

1 package of Disposable Shoe Covers (50 pairs.)

“The opportunity to use my wish to help those who are helping so many during this crisis is a way to say thanks to all who helped me. I hope others will join us,” said Sam.

Sam’s wish is to create at least 100 kits.

“The goal of Make-A-Wish is to bring strength, hope and joy to children battling critical illnesses,” said Sara Lister, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico in a release. “Sam’s wish will not only provide Sam the opportunity to give back, but it will bring strength, hope, and joy to healthcare workers who are working every day to care for New Mexicans.

The Make-A-Wish New Mexico invites the community to help grant Sam’s wish by donating items from the kit list and donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We are in awe of Sam’s selfless act and we hope the community will join us in making #samswishkits for 100 healthcare heroes,” said Lister.

To learn about how to donate #samwishkits visit newmexico.wish.org.