New Mexico launches service that allows youth to reach CYFD through text messages

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new service from the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department will allow youths in distress to reach the department via text message.

CYFD launched Reach NM, which enables youth to contact the department’s Statewide Central Intake workers by texting (505) 591-9444 to seek support and resources or to report suspected abuse or neglect.

“A member of my senior staff received a text message from a young person who was in distress in the middle of the night,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “My staff was able to connect that child to the help they needed, and that led to the idea of a text-based reporting and support system available to young people at any time, day or night. This is an important tool to help empower our young people to help themselves and their families.”

Texts to ReachNM will be answered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by specially trained personnel who can answer questions and who connect them with the support they need.

Those who sends text messages to Reach NM will be asked initial assessment questions, including what is going on and how the youth is feeling at the moment they reach out to the department.

The worker connects the child with appropriate resources in their community. If suspected abuse or neglect is disclosed, the text engagement worker will complete an official Statewide Central Intake report so investigators can respond appropriately based on the severity of the situation the same if a notification as received through the department’s #SAFE/855-333-SAFE telephone numbers.

Engagement experts can also use the system to connect those in need with the wide range of support and services available, such as food banks or assistance with transportation to and from medical appointment.

People who report through Reach NM can remain anonymous; however, workers can track calls from the same person over time, allowing the Department to find ways to assist them or their family.

According to a news release, New Mexico is the first state to create a system where reports of child abuse and neglect may be taken completely by text message.

Latest Headlines