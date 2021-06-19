Las Cruces jail guard hospitalized in El Paso with stab wounds

by: The Associated Press

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say a Las Cruces jail guard who was stabbed by a detainee was hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The name and condition of the officer were not immediately made public following the late Thursday incident in a medium custody unit at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

The detainee was identified as a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who was arrested in July 2020 in Los Lunas and was being held without bond awaiting trial on charges related to a shooting at a house.

