Las Cruces jail guard hospitalized in El Paso with stab wounds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say a Las Cruces jail guard who was stabbed by a detainee was hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, and sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The name and condition of the officer were not immediately made public following the late Thursday incident in a medium custody unit at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

The detainee was identified as a 28-year-old Las Cruces man who was arrested in July 2020 in Los Lunas and was being held without bond awaiting trial on charges related to a shooting at a house.