New Mexico health officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials will give a webinar update on COVID-19 modeling and reopening gating criteria on Tuesday afternoon.

New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary David R. Scrase, M.D., and Department of Health Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser will provide the update and take questions from the media.

The update will be from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live on the New Mexico Human Services Department’s Facebook page. You can view the update here, which will be updated with a live feed at that time.