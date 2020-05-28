New Mexico health officials report six new COVID-19 deaths in the state; 108 new cases throughout New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases including three new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new case in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

New Mexico health officials also reported six new deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

The cases includes three people in McKinley County. Their ages ranged from 20s to 70s. Another death was reported in Bernalillo County. The patient was a man in his 80s. A man from Rio Arriba County also died from complications of COVID-19. Finally, health officials announced a death in San Juan County. The victim was a woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico now stands at 335 as of Thursday, May 28.

With Thursday’s announcement, Doña Ana County has now reported a total of 442 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials also report COVID-19 cases in Otero County Prison Facility, Otero County Processing Center, and the Torrance County Detention Facility.

As of Thursday, there are 196 people who have been hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. There are 2,684 COVID-19 cases that have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following congregate living and acute care facilities: