New Mexico health officials report 53 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County on Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 290 new COVID-19 cases including 53 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 99 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 14 new cases in Chaves County

• 1 new case in Cibola County

• 6 new cases in Curry County

• 53 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 9 new cases in Eddy County

• 3 new cases in Grant County

• 1 new case in Hidalgo County

• 12 new cases in Lea County

• 2 new cases in Lincoln County

• 1 new case in Luna County

• 23 new cases in McKinley County

• 1 new case in Otero County

• 1 new case in Quay County

• 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 16 new cases in Sandoval County

• 18 new cases in San Juan County

• 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 2 new cases in Taos County

• 8 new cases in Valencia County

• 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

• A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

• A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

• A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 527.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 14,017 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 2,717

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 147

Cibola County: 243

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 207

Doña Ana County: 1,285

Eddy County: 116

Grant County: 27

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 62

Lea County: 223

Lincoln County: 16

Los Alamos County: 11

Luna County: 113

McKinley County: 3,548

Otero County: 65

Quay County: 9

Rio Arriba County: 124

Roosevelt County: 74

Sandoval County: 793

San Juan County: 2,612

San Miguel County: 23

Santa Fe County: 293

Sierra County: 14

Socorro County: 61

Taos County: 51

Torrance County: 47

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 163

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

• Otero County Prison Facility: 275

• Otero County Processing Center: 149

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 456

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Wednesday, there are 154 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials said this number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state, according to the health department.

As of Wednesday, there are 6,051 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

• Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

• BeeHive Homes of Gallup in Gallup

• Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

• Bonney Family Home in Gallup

• Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

• Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• Good Samaritan Society in Grants

• The Jim Wood Home in Hatch

• Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

• Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

• Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety, and welfare.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.