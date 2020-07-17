New Mexico health officials report 319 new COVID-19 cases; 36 in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 319 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the state.
Health officials said 36 of the new cases are in Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 111 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 12 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 25 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The most recent deaths according to the New Mexico Department of Health are as follows:
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is now 565.
New Mexico has now had a total of 16,456 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 3,578
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 189
- Cibola County: 259
- Colfax County: 11
- Curry County: 291
- Doña Ana County: 1,645
- Eddy County: 168
- Grant County: 47
- Guadalupe County: 24
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 77
- Lea County: 333
- Lincoln County: 32
- Los Alamos County: 14
- Luna County: 140
- McKinley County: 3,724
- Mora County: 3
- Otero County: 96
- Quay County: 22
- Rio Arriba County: 193
- Roosevelt County: 84
- Sandoval County: 895
- San Juan County: 2,808
- San Miguel County: 30
- Santa Fe County: 396
- Sierra County: 17
- Socorro County: 63
- Taos County: 69
- Torrance County: 49
- Union County: 14
- Valencia County: 241
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 9
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 459
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of Friday, there are 166 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Health officials also report that there are 6,654 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).