New Mexico health officials report 319 new COVID-19 cases; 36 in Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 319 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the state.

Health officials said 36 of the new cases are in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

111 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

25 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The most recent deaths according to the New Mexico Department of Health are as follows:

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is now 565.

New Mexico has now had a total of 16,456 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,578

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 189

Cibola County: 259

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 291

Doña Ana County: 1,645

Eddy County: 168

Grant County: 47

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 77

Lea County: 333

Lincoln County: 32

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 140

McKinley County: 3,724

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 96

Quay County: 22

Rio Arriba County: 193

Roosevelt County: 84

Sandoval County: 895

San Juan County: 2,808

San Miguel County: 30

Santa Fe County: 396

Sierra County: 17

Socorro County: 63

Taos County: 69

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 241

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 9

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Friday, there are 166 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials also report that there are 6,654 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).