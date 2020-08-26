New Mexico health officials report 20 new cases in Doña Ana County on Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 20 new cases in Doña Ana County. Health officials also reported 205 total cases in the state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

39 new cases in Bernalillo County

20 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

27 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 100s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 755.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 24,732 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,668

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 647

Cibola County: 396

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 650

Doña Ana County: 2,752

Eddy County: 457

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,076

Lincoln County: 164

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 275

McKinley County: 4,167

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 352

Roosevelt County: 194

Sandoval County: 1,230

San Juan County: 3,162

San Miguel County: 75

Santa Fe County: 791

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 499

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Health officials also said on Wednesday that there are 71 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. There are also 12,193 COVID-19 cases as designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested: