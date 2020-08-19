New Mexico health officials report 174 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state

Las Cruces News
Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 19, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 174 new COVID-19 cases including 16 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
• 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 19 new cases in Chaves County
• 3 new cases in Cibola County
• 8 new cases in Curry County
• 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 15 new cases in Eddy County
• 25 new cases in Lea County
• 3 new cases in Lincoln County
• 1 new case in Los Alamos County
• 2 new cases in Luna County
• 4 new cases in McKinley County
• 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 1 new case in Roosevelt County
• 10 new cases in Sandoval County
• 10 new cases in San Juan County
• 1 new case in San Miguel County
• 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Union County
• 3 new cases in Valencia County
• 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:
• A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,416
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 567
Cibola County: 388
Colfax County: 19
Curry County: 611
Doña Ana County: 2,664
Eddy County: 394
Grant County: 72
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 93
Lea County: 965
Lincoln County: 160
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 259
McKinley County: 4,134
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 211
Quay County: 51
Rio Arriba County: 331
Roosevelt County: 177
Sandoval County: 1,172
San Juan County: 3,116
San Miguel County: 56
Santa Fe County: 723
Sierra County: 34
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 116
Torrance County: 63
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 468

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 323
• Otero County Prison Facility: 280
• Otero County Processing Center: 159
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 472
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Wednesday health officials report, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are also 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Migrant Children Being Detained in Hotels

SWAT responds to barricaded subject in Horizon

Border Crossing Fees

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar represents Texas in DNC Roll Call nomination

El Paso City Council enhances pet safety ordinance

Escobar visits El Paso USPS sorting facility

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link