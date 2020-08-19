New Mexico health officials report 174 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 19, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 174 new COVID-19 cases including 16 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 33 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 19 new cases in Chaves County

• 3 new cases in Cibola County

• 8 new cases in Curry County

• 16 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 15 new cases in Eddy County

• 25 new cases in Lea County

• 3 new cases in Lincoln County

• 1 new case in Los Alamos County

• 2 new cases in Luna County

• 4 new cases in McKinley County

• 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 1 new case in Roosevelt County

• 10 new cases in Sandoval County

• 10 new cases in San Juan County

• 1 new case in San Miguel County

• 12 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Union County

• 3 new cases in Valencia County

• 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,416

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 567

Cibola County: 388

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 611

Doña Ana County: 2,664

Eddy County: 394

Grant County: 72

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 965

Lincoln County: 160

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 259

McKinley County: 4,134

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 211

Quay County: 51

Rio Arriba County: 331

Roosevelt County: 177

Sandoval County: 1,172

San Juan County: 3,116

San Miguel County: 56

Santa Fe County: 723

Sierra County: 34

Socorro County: 75

Taos County: 116

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 468

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 323

• Otero County Prison Facility: 280

• Otero County Processing Center: 159

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Wednesday health officials report, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are also 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.