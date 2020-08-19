New Mexico health officials report 174 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 19, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 174 new COVID-19 cases including 16 new cases in Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
• 33 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 19 new cases in Chaves County
• 3 new cases in Cibola County
• 8 new cases in Curry County
• 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 15 new cases in Eddy County
• 25 new cases in Lea County
• 3 new cases in Lincoln County
• 1 new case in Los Alamos County
• 2 new cases in Luna County
• 4 new cases in McKinley County
• 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 1 new case in Roosevelt County
• 10 new cases in Sandoval County
• 10 new cases in San Juan County
• 1 new case in San Miguel County
• 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Union County
• 3 new cases in Valencia County
• 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
• A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual has underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 729.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 23,749 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,416
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 567
Cibola County: 388
Colfax County: 19
Curry County: 611
Doña Ana County: 2,664
Eddy County: 394
Grant County: 72
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 93
Lea County: 965
Lincoln County: 160
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 259
McKinley County: 4,134
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 211
Quay County: 51
Rio Arriba County: 331
Roosevelt County: 177
Sandoval County: 1,172
San Juan County: 3,116
San Miguel County: 56
Santa Fe County: 723
Sierra County: 34
Socorro County: 75
Taos County: 116
Torrance County: 63
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 468
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 323
• Otero County Prison Facility: 280
• Otero County Processing Center: 159
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 472
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of Wednesday health officials report, there are 94 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are also 10,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.