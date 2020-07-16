New Mexico health officials announce five new deaths in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 300 additional COVID-19 cases including 39 new cases in Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 103 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 23 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 562.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 16,138 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 3,464
Catron County: 4
Chaves County: 188
Cibola County: 259
Colfax County: 10
Curry County: 282
Doña Ana County: 1,610
Eddy County: 167
Grant County: 46
Guadalupe County: 24
Harding County: 1
Hidalgo County: 76
Lea County: 322
Lincoln County: 32
Los Alamos County: 14
Luna County: 135
McKinley County: 3,709
Mora County: 2
Otero County: 89
Quay County: 19
Rio Arriba County: 156
Roosevelt County: 83
Sandoval County: 883
San Juan County: 2,782
San Miguel County: 29
Santa Fe County: 389
Sierra County: 17
Socorro County: 64
Taos County: 65
Torrance County: 49
Union County: 14
Valencia County: 217
The Department of Health also currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 7
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 459
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of Thursday, there are 170 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Officials said this number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
There are 6,578 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society in Grants
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.