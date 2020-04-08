New Mexico has three new deaths, 72 new cases; Dona Ana has four new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County has four new cases and 39 total, as New Mexico reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The new cases were announced in a news release from the governors office on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is breakdown of the 72 new cases by county:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

All three deaths are elderly and from Bernalillo County. They include a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s. They all had underlying medical conditions.

There have been 16 deaths in the state of New Mexico.