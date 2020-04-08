New Mexico has three new deaths, 72 new cases; Dona Ana has four new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana County has four new cases and 39 total, as New Mexico reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The new cases were announced in a news release from the governors office on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is breakdown of the 72 new cases by county:

  • 20 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 15 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

All three deaths are elderly and from Bernalillo County. They include a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s. They all had underlying medical conditions.

There have been 16 deaths in the state of New Mexico.

