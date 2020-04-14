New Mexico has 62 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more dead

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and five additional deaths reported on Tuesday.

The latest numbers were reported by the Governor’s office in a news release.

The largest increase was in McKinley County. Dona Ana County, where there are 50 cases, did not report any new cases, the release said.

The state has reported 1,407 cases since the pandemic started, with only 340 recoveries reported.

The most recent cases include:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

The details behind the five deaths are as follows:

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

There are now 36 dead because of COVID-19 in New Mexico.