New Mexico Group launches emergency grant program during COVID-19 crisis

EL PASAO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Early Childhood Funders Group (NMECFG) launched an Early Childhood Emergency Response Grants program to support infants, toddlers, and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.

“For years, the NMECFG has been at the core of New Mexico’s efforts to improve the lives of children and their families,” said Groginsky in a release. “They advocated for the creation of our new department, as well as the Early Childhood Trust Fund that passed the Legislature earlier this year. Now, in the midst of a public health emergency, the Funders Group is stepping up again to meet some of our communities’ most pressing needs.”

Examples of potential grants organizations can receive are, supplies and materials, personal protective equipment, programming specific to supporting families of young children during the emergency, technology needs, and technical assistance.

Contributing members of the program include, Brindle Foundation, JF Maddox Foundation, LANL Foundation, R.T. Keeler Foundation, Santa Fe Baby Fund (Santa Fe Community Foundation), and Thornburg Foundation.

“Each of our foundations is committed to supporting our youngest and most vulnerable populations, working through this health crisis to create an even stronger early childhood system,” said Michael Weinberg, early childhood policy officer for the Thornburg Foundation.

The NMECFG will make weekly funding decisions, with grants being administered by the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

Organizations seeking a grant can apply here and are encouraged to review the following guidelines to submit proposals:

Organizations must operate within New Mexico and must hold 501(c)3 nonprofit status from the IRS (or have a fiscal sponsor), or be a federally-recognized tribe.

Initially, organizations may only submit one application to the Early Childhood Emergency Response Fund; additional requests may be considered depending on the duration of this crisis.

Grants will range up to $5,000, with exceptions considered for nonprofits demonstrating substantial reach across a number of early childhood programs.

This application will be considered separate from any other 2020 grant application submitted to any of the funders contributing toward this pooled fund. No information provided in this request will influence any additional funding decisions.

Applications may be submitted at any time; the NMECFG will aim to provide a response within a week of your submission. Requests not immediately funded may be referred to other funding sources, if appropriate.

All funding will be unrestricted.

Child care, home visiting, or early intervention programs in need of food, child care supplies, or cleaning supplies, can explore the resources available at newmexicokids.org.