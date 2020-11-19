New Mexico governor, state officials to give COVID-19 update

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update for New Mexico.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

