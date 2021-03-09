New Mexico Governor signs bill aimed at supporting hard-hit businesses

FILE – IN this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 and the state’s effort to contain it during a virtual news conference from the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Grisham was an early adopter of aggressive pandemic restrictions that included a mask mandate, self-quarantine orders for travelers and a ban on public gatherings — now capped at five people. And the state previously joined federal pilot project on testing and contact tracing. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham signed a Senate Bill waiving annual liquor license fees, which is projected at saving businesses $3.5 million throughout the state.

“Waiving these fees is another way of delivering much-needed support for the businesses that have faced inordinate challenges throughout this incredibly challenging year,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

The Governor’s decisions have not always been welcomed with open arms in Southern New Mexico as local businesses have asked for leniency from the state in COVID-19 mandates. Restaurants and bars have asked for an ease on precautions.

Pressure continues to build for businesses as neighboring establishments in Texas have been given the green light to operate at full capacity.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima called on the Governor’s office to allow for indoor dining with limited capacities in local businesses last week.

The response to his request was a no, where the Governor’s office cited other counties throughout the state who have been able to rein in the spread of COVID-19. State data show Doña Ana County has recorded some of the highest numbers of cases throughout the state, second to Bernalillo County.

Doña Ana County includes the city of Las Cruces.

Governor Lujan Grisham has heard the pleas from the private sector for support due to the pandemic’s financial impacts on businesses. In response, the state has passed various measures to stimulate the economy.

The state has provided $200 million in small business grants, revamped recovery loans, implemented a four-month gross receipts tax holiday and a $600 personal income tax rebate.

“The food and beverage industry is a key piece of our economy, and these businesses anchor so many of our communities – and as we continue to move ever closer to ending the worst of this pandemic, I am confident this state support will help as they bounce back as quickly as possible,” the Governor said.