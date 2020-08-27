New Mexico governor seeks NMSU board of regents nominees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is soliciting applications for positions on the New Mexico State University Board of Regents.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on Sept 9.

Applicants for the positions must be registered voters in New Mexico. Applicants are asked to send a resume, letter of interest and letters of recommendation to Melissa Salazar, director of Boards and Commissions, at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.

The governor is also soliciting applicants for the boards of Eastern New Mexico University, New Mexico Highlands, New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, New Mexico Military Institute, Northern New Mexico College, University of New Mexico and Western New Mexico University.

The governor’s appointees to boards of regents must be confirmed by the New Mexico state Senate.