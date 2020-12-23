New Mexico governor proclaims Santa Claus an essential worker

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared Santa Claus an essential worker.

“The good cheer and glad tidings of the holidays are so important this year,” said Lujan Grisham in a news release. “I know we’re all excited to celebrate the holidays we’ve missed because of the pandemic — next year, the moment it’s safe to do so. … Happy holidays, New Mexico!”

New Mexico children of all ages can rest assured that health experts have determined Santa Claus, and all of his reindeer, are immune from COVID-19. The declaration means Santa may safely drop off gifts and stop by for milk and cookies this Christmas.

Part of the issued proclamation reads: “Boys and girls all across New Mexico have been very good this year, making very adult sacrifices in their day-to-day lives, like attending classes online, keeping physical distance from others, including friends, and always wearing a mask when they go out with their parents and guardians.”

Download the full proclamation below:

