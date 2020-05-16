New Mexico governor launches ‘New Mexico Mask Madness’ competition

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico is launching a statewide competition that’s intended to highlight the creativity and artistic ability of New Mexicans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition is called, “New Mexico Mask Madness.”

Starting on Friday, May 15, New Mexicans can submit a photo of their face mask or face covering at https://cv.nmhealth.org/mask-madness/. Submissions will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

The public will be able to vote for their favorite masks and face-coverings online, beginning Tuesday, May 26. The top vote-getters will be seeded into brackets, and New Mexicans will then be able to vote for their favorite mask in each match up until a champion is crowned.

“New Mexicans across the state are demonstrating their compassion for their neighbors, for health care workers and first responders by wearing face-coverings – and at the same time, these face-coverings are an incredible opportunity for New Mexicans to demonstrate our creativity and craftsmanship,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “As we continue to fight this virus, face coverings will become, more and more, a part of our daily lives and routines. I hope this competition can be a fun venue for expressing artistic ability but also an important reminder of the need to wear a face-covering when out and about – to protect yourself and your family.”

In addition to being named the champion of New Mexico Mask Madness, the creator of the winning mask submission will be awarded a prize.

Per the New Mexico Department of Health public health emergency order effective May 16th, all New Mexicans are required to wear a mask or face-covering in public settings, with exceptions for eating, drinking, and exercising and medical requirements. New Mexicans can make their own mask easily – see a tutorial video here. New Mexicans can also request a face covering from the state here.