New Mexico governor closely monitoring COVID-19 numbers

FILE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will use federal funds to replenish the state’s depleted unemployment insurance trust at a news conference on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment claims is embarking on reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service, while cracking down on perpetrators of fraudulent claims with help from federal authorities. Agency staffing is being increased by 110 positions. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s top health officials are closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The state Health Department reported Thursday that another 273 cases have been confirmed, marking one of the highest daily totals in months. That topped the 271 cases reported the day before.

The governor’s office said the numbers aren’t where anyone wants them to be. Many states are seeing similar upticks.

There are no indications yet whether any public health restriction could be reinstated in New Mexico. After dealing with some of the toughest restrictions in the nation, New Mexico reopened July 1.