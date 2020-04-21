New Mexico electric company warns residents about copper theft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- PNM Resources warns customers about the copper theft that is plaguing New Mexico’s businesses, residents, and utilities every year.

Copper theft is illegal and costs customers thousands of dollars to replace, and poses a serious safety hazard to the public.

According to a release, streetlights can be a popular place for criminals to steal copper from, and the result leads to damaged wiring and equipment that can cause streetlight outages.

“Thieves recklessly steal copper and leave electrical wires and equipment damaged and exposed,” said Ray Vigil, manager for Distribution Standards and Joint Use for PNM. “Customers pose a risk of shock or electrocution if they come in contact with these wires, and the situation puts PNM employees at risk as well.”

According to the release, if a business owner has been a victim of copper theft, there are steps they should take:

Do not touch the transformer or meter, or any wires that may be sticking out. Even if there is no arcing or sparking, the wires may still be energized and be a serious safety hazard. Call PNM customer service at 888-DIAL-PNM to report the copper theft, so we can send a crew to make the area safe. The customer will need to hire a licensed electrician to do the repair work. This is not work that PNM performs. Be sure to hire an electrician who has a journeyman license and liability insurance. Once the work is completed, certain documents will need to be sent into PNM by the electrician

and/or business owner. PNM will then work with the business owner to schedule a time for a crew to come out and re-energize the equipment.

If anyone has information on copper theft, they can call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com.