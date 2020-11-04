Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Sarah McBride elected as country’s first transgender state senator
Top Stories
New Mexico early election results
Top Stories
City Rep. Rivera takes lead after early voting in District 7
UTEP vs. FIU canceled due to positive FIU COVID-19 tests
Livestream saves pregnant pigs from barn fire in New York
Video
US postal service ordered to check for delayed ballots in key battlegrounds
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions
Top Stories
Weather affects road conditions
Top Stories
Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated
Update: One man dead in Far East El Paso crash
Weather
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warmest afternoon high so far this month expected Thursday
Top Stories
Celina’s Election Day Forecast
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Temperatures continue to rise above average.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record heat expected Thursday before a cold front arrives
Celina’s Monday Forecast
Weather on the go: Warmer conditions are expected to take over the Borderland
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
Locomotive FC
National Sports
9 Overtime
2020 UFG
Top Stories
UTEP vs. FIU canceled due to positive FIU COVID-19 tests
Top Stories
UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day
Video
Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9 in sloppy battle for first place
Mountain View shuts out San Elizario 24-0 in Saturday matinee
Video
Meet the ‘Fine 9’ players to watch in 2020
Video
Living Local
Bat to the Bone
Veteran’s Voices 2020
Back to School
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
El Paso Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Puppy Picks
2020 Mayorial Candidates
Studio 9
Top Stories
EPISD closes 3 school meal distribution sites due to low use
Top Stories
Shelter pets to elect Animal Services president
Bishop Seitz to celebrate All Souls Day Mass virtually
DEA Tips: Area residents still have opportunity to drop off old, unused medications
Video
44th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual
Video
Promotions
GECU Money Smart Monday
Good Water Guy Giveaway
Bud Light-eria
Rocket Dog’s Dress-Up Showdown
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
New Mexico early election results
Las Cruces News
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:53 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:53 PM MST
KTSM Video Center
U.S. Citizens wait in line to cross from Juárez to El Paso to vote
Video
county judge's orders enforced
Video
UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day
Video
Family speaks out about SMU student from El Paso killed in Dallas
Video
EPISD Trustees call special meeting to discuss proposed separation agreement and release of Superintendent Juan Cabrera
Video
El Paso pediatric doctors say El Paso needs two-week shutdown
Video
More El Paso News
Your Election HQ Video Center
The Road to 270
Video
UTEP football pauses preparation to take part in Election Day
Video
Trump supporters follow Biden bus on I-35 in Central Texas
Video
Trump, Biden campaign in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
Video
Former VP Biden campaigns in Pittsburgh
Video
President Trump holds a campaign rally in Michigan
Video
NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Pres. Trump, Biden in statistical tie in Georgia
Video
Early voting in Georgia sees record turnout, long lines caused by technical breakdowns
Video
A look at the race for the district 4 city council seat
Video
Jill Biden holds rally in el paso
Video
Jill Biden visits El Paso
Video
Full US Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar
Video
Cornyn on SCOTUS
Video
Hegar on Packing Courts
Video
Hegar and Cornyn Law Enforcement
Video
Cornyn on Systemic Racism
Video
Digital pre-show for U.S. Senate debate with Texas candidates
Video
More Your Local Election HQ
Tweets by KTSMtv