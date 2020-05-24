New Mexico DOT hiring temporary workers for roadway projects in Southeast NM

ROSWELL, NM – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says despite the coronavirus pandemic, their maintenance and construction projects are moving forward. As such, they’re hiring a select group of temporary employees needed to complete the projects.

There are currently temporary positions available in Hobbs and Carlsbad. The department is looking for highly motivated workers to maintain highways in the southeast corner of the state.

To apply for a job with NMDOT District Two, please contact Sabrina Sanders, Human Resources Training and Labor Specialist at Sabrina.sanders@state.nm.us or (575) 626-6979. You can also visit the New Mexico State Personnel website at spo.state.nm.us to review job opportunities with the Department.