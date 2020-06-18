New Mexico Department of Health reports new COVID-19 cases for Thursday

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, New Mexico state health officials announced 94 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state.

Nine of the new cases were reported in Doña Ana County. In total, there have been a total of 685 COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Doña Ana County.

Here’s a look at the most recent cases:

• 13 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 2 new cases in Cibola County
• 5 new cases in Curry County
• 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 1 new case in Eddy County
• 1 new case in Lincoln County
• 12 new cases in Luna County
• 20 new cases in McKinley County
• 1 new case in Quay County
• 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 1 new case in Roosevelt County
• 5 new cases in Sandoval County
• 9 new cases in San Juan County
• 2 new cases in San Miguel County
• 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Sierra County
• 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
• 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported throughout New Mexico on Thursday bringing the total to 456.

The most recent deaths are:

• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center.
• A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual had no underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
• A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The Department of Health said it also currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
• Luna County Detention Center: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 275
• Otero County Processing Center: 141
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

According to health officials, there are 157 people in a hospital in New Mexico due to COVID-19. There are also 4,439 COVID-19 cases that have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

