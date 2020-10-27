New Mexico COVID testing sites to be closed on Tuesday

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many COVID-19 testing sites in New Mexico will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather, including in Las Cruces.

The Department of Health said that Las Cruces testing sites will be closed because of the potential for snow and or unfavorable weather statewide.

The Department of Health said everyone with a scheduled test on Tuesday will be rescheduled.

Each registered client will receive a phone call, as well as a text message providing information of the closures.

Alerts will also be posted on social media, the www.cv.nmhealth.org and www.nmhealth.org websites.

