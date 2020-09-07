New Mexico COVID-19 update: 5 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Of the 46 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported five new cases in Doña Ana County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 26,144 COVID-19 cases.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported on Monday for Doña Ana County; however, there were four additional deaths in the state. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 807.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 numbers in New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

