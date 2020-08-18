New Mexico COVID-19 cases on decline

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State health officials reported only 95 additional virus cases throughout the state Monday — 11 of those were in Doña Ana County.

The low number of statewide cases continues a declining pattern of positive COVID-19 cases throughout New Mexico. To date, there are 23,500 cases statewide and 2,640 of those are in Doña Ana County.

A woman in her 70s from Otero County is among the four deaths reported in New Mexico Monday. Health officials say the woman was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. It’s unknown whether she was hospitalized in New Mexico or Texas.

As of Monday, there are 119 hospitalizations statewide.