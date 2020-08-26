New Mexico court grapples with standoff over virus closures

Las Cruces News

by: MORGAN LEE AND CEDAR ATTANASIO/Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a legal standoff over whether the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has the authority to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants.

The arguments come as the governor announced Wednesday that she plans to lift the ban, allowing limited indoor dining at food and drink establishments to resume.

Restaurants have been whipsawed as Lujan Grisham’s administration suspended its reopening of the economy in mid-July – and put a halt to indoor dining – in response to a wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths that have relented in recent weeks.

