New Mexico conference highlighting state’s ag products goes virtual in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The AgriFuture Educational Institute, an annual conference that gives those interested in being a part of the future of agriculture a chance to connect with and learn from current New Mexico agricultural producers, is going virtual this year.

A shortened version of the conference will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. June 21. Registration is $15 per attendee and the deadline to register is 5 p.m. on May 13. For more information and for registration details, visit https://www.nmda.nmsu.edu/agrifuture/.

Past participant Matthew Denetclaw said that attending the 2018 AgriFuture Conference helped him gain valuable knowledge that he would later use in his career as a technical assistance specialist for the Intertribal Agriculture Council.

“When I landed my dream career working in agriculture and governmental affairs close to home at the Intertribal Agriculture Council, the privilege of attending the AgriFuture Educational Institute proved to be extremely valuable in building my network with fellow peers and professional mentors, creating a seamless transition in building collaborative relationships that will enhance the future of New Mexico agriculture,” he said.

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte has been involved with the conference since its inception.

“The AgriFuture concept was born to showcase opportunities in production agriculture,” said Witte. “This year’s event continues that tradition, while using a virtual format.”

This year, attendees will receive an Enchanted NM Box prior to the event that will contain sample products from multiple industries of production agriculture in New Mexico, all while learning more about the various industries from producers and about how their marketing strategies changed during the pandemic.

