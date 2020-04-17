New Mexico community invited to thank linemen on National Lineman Appreciation Day

by: Anahy Diaz

Courtesy of PNM News

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) — PNM Resources, the Public Service Company of New Mexico, invites the community to write thank you notes to linemen in celebration of National Lineman Appreciation Day. 

National Lineman Appreciation Day is April 18, but PNM is inviting the community to write thank you notes to linemen throughout the month of April. 

“It takes a special level of diligence and resourcefulness to work through the challenges our linemen face every day,” said Jeff Nawman, director of Transmission and Distribution Operations at PNM. 

PNM says linemen are among the first responders in the community as they work to ensure reliable power in homes and businesses, despite the inherent danger they face every time.

“As the community continues to draw closer together during this trying time, we look forward to having customers share in the gratitude we have for their extraordinary work,” Nawman said. 

People can fill out a thank you note at PNM.com/ThankALineman, where it will be available for  PNM crews to read through April 30, 2020. 

