New Mexico announces 62 additional cases; total 686

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico state health offcials announced 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 remains at 12.
New Mexico now has a total of 686 positive COVID-19 cases.
According to a release, County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
As of today, there are 133 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health, a release said.
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, a release said.