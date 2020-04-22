New Mexico announces 139 new cases, 7 in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are now 139 new cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, with seven of them in Dona Ana County, the New Mexico governor’s office said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials announced the new numbers during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. They also said there have been six new deaths, making it now 71 total in the state.

There are now a total of 2,210 cases in the state of New Mexico, with 121 in the hospital, including 33 on ventilators. There are now 82 cases in the Dona Ana area.

The governor’s office released the following information about the 139 new cases:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

59 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

25 new cases in San Juan County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

And here are the details on the six new deaths.