New Mexico agriculture industry encouraged to participate in 2020 Census

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) is encouraging farmers, ranchers, and everyone within the agriculture industry to respond to the census online, over the phone or by mail.

According to a release, the census determines how more than $800 billion in federal funds will be distributed in communities across the nation, including $7 billion per year in New Mexico.

The funding supports roads, schools, healthcare, public safety and essential service programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and National School Lunch Program.

“Every community in the state of New Mexico will be impacted by the data collected in the 2020 Census,” New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said. “I encourage every farmer, every rancher, and everyone in the agricultural community to do their part in completing a census form.”

Research suggests that every New Mexico citizen unaccounted for results in a loss of approximately $3,745 every year, according to the release.

“Ten minutes impacts the next 10 years,” said Witte. “Let’s ensure that every New Mexican is counted.”

For more information about the 2020 Census in New Mexico, visit https://www.icountnm.gov/home/. To respond to the census, visit https://2020census.gov/.